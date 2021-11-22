City of Huntingburg Leaf Pick-Up Schedule for Thanksgiving Week

The annual leaf collection program in Huntingburg begins this week.

The City of Huntingburg Street Department is picking up leaves from now until Wednesday, November 24th.

Leaves will be collected south of Highway 64 on Monday and Tuesday, and north of Highway 64 on Wednesday.

Leaves will not be collected on Thursday or Friday, due to the Thanksgiving holiday.

As a reminder, leaves must be collected and placed in the curb line in order for the equipment to reach them. Please refrain from placing leaves near parked cars and away from storm sewer inlets to ensure drains are not clogged during rain events.

For more information, please contact the Huntingburg Street Department at (812) 683-4122.