Convicted child molester arrested for child solicitation in Santa Claus

A Santa Claus man convicted of child molestation has been arrested again on child solicitation charges.

The Santa Claus Police Department began investigating 55-year-old John M. Davis after learning he allegedly initiated contact with and solicited from several juveniles females through various social media platforms.

Officers located Davis at the place of his employment on November 15th.

During the investigation, Davis voluntarily admitted to initiating contact with and soliciting images from several individuals he believed to be juvenile females through various platforms and sending inappropriate pictures.

Davis also admitted to having recent contact with a victim involved in a child molesting case, for which he was previously charged and convicted of. This is a violation of the terms of his parole with the Indiana Department of Correction.

Davis was arrested and lodged into the Spencer County Law Enforcement Center for felony counts of child solicitation, inappropriate communication with a child, and criminal parole violation by a sexual predator.

Santa Claus Police Chief James Faulkenburg also strongly encourages parents and guardians to closely monitor their children’s online activity, and discuss the dangers of interacting with unknown individuals through social media platforms. Parents and guardians can find useful tips for discussing this topic with their children by visiting internetsafety101.org. Anyone with additional information on this investigation, or similar incidents, are asked to contact Santa Claus Police Department at (812)937-2340.