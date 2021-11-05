Daviess County Health Department offering COVID-19 shots by appointment only

The Daviess County Health Department is now offering COVID-19 shots on an appointment-only basis.

Health officials say they have seen an overwhelming response to the CDC issuance of COVID-19 vaccine booster eligibility.

Since then, the Daviess County Health Department has begun the pediatric COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine for ages 5-11.

To better serve patients and due to limited space, anyone wanting COVID-19 vaccine will need to call 812-254-8666, option #1 to schedule an appointment.

There are five other COVID-19 vaccine providers in Daviess County and several more in neighboring Counties.

The Daviess County Health Department is also offering flu shots for the next six months. Call 812-254-8666 to make an appointment.