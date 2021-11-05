Daylight saving time ends Sunday

It’s almost time to fall back an hour!

Sunday marks the end of daylight savings time. Hoosiers will likely see earlier sunrises and sunsets over the next few months.

The time change happens when many Hoosiers are fast asleep- at 2 am to be exact. On Sunday night, 2 am will instantly become 1 am.

This happens automatically on most devices, but don’t forget to change your manual clocks and watches.

In addition to gaining the extra hour of sleep, the American Red Cross also says it’s a good time to check, inspect, and change batteries in smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

The Fair Labor Standards Act also requires that overtime-eligible employees must be credited with and paid for all hours actually worked, even on nights where there is an additional hour in their usual shift. That is, an employee working a shift from 12 midnight to 8 a.m. on , 2021, will actually perform nine hours of work since the employee will work the 1 to 2 a.m. hour twice. The employee must be paid for all those hours, which must count toward the total hours worked for the week.