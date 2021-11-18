Denise M. Schnell, age 56 of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 3:50 pm on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper, Indiana.

Denise was born in Jasper, Indiana on October 22, 1965 to Donald and Mary Lou (Gehl) Schmitt. She married Larry C. Schnell on August 12, 1989 in St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Huntingburg, IN.

She was a self-employed Holistic Practitioner and JOY+ Coach at LIFEshift discover JOY in Jasper, IN. She was a member of the Holistic Council and supported a variety of spiritual practice groups.

She was a member of Trinity United Church of Christ in Jasper, where she served on the Church Council and Parish Life Team.

Denise was a co-founder of the Survivors of Suicide of Dubois County.

She enjoyed spreading joy and love, teaching, outdoor activities, meditation, traveling, and spending time with family and friends.

Surviving is her husband, Larry Schnell, Jasper, three daughters, Natasha Schnell, Zurich, Switzerland, Emily Schnell, South Bend, IN, and Amanda Schnell, Jasper, mother, Mary Lou Schmitt, Jasper, two brothers, Allan Schmitt, Jasper and Christopher Schmitt, Los Angeles, CA, one sister, Janet Schnell (Jerry), Huntingburg, one Godchild, Kevin Schnell, Huntingburg.

Preceding her in death was her father, Donald J. Schmitt, and one brother, Kent J. Schmitt.

Funeral services for Denise M. Schnell will be held at 1 pm on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at Trinity United Church of Christ in Jasper, IN, with burial to follow at a later date.

A visitation will be held from 10 am until the 1 pm service time at Trinity United Church of Christ on Saturday.

Masks and Social distancing will be required for the visitation and service.

Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity United Church of Christ or a favorite charity.

