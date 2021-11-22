Dennis Pius Waninger, 82, of Fulda passed away Sunday November 21, 2021 at Memorial Hospital & Health Care Center in Jasper. Dennis was born in Fulda on January 19, 1939 to Max and Frances (Kleiser) Waninger. He was united in marriage to Carol Vonderheide on June 25, 1960 in St. Ferdinand Church.

Dennis retired from Masterbrand after 34 years. He enjoyed being part of the family farm that has been in the Waninger family for 169 years. He loved spending time with the family and sitting on the porch with Sheba and Oreo while watching the birds. Upon retirement, his hobbies were building furniture in his workshop, where he created many beautiful items for family and friends. He also enjoyed reading the National Geographic magazines, watching PBS TV, and driving his 4-wheeler. A favorite pastime of his was playing his German accordion with his brother Clarence at family gatherings. Dennis was a member of The Sons of the Legion, Fulda Sportsman Club, and The Spencer County Memorial Forest. He was a lifelong member of St. Boniface Parish and it’s Men’s Sodality.

Surviving are his wife of 61 years, Carol J. Waninger; children, Connie (Larry) Kluemper of Jasper, Mark Waninger and fiance’ Tracey Meunier of Fulda, Cheryl Kluemperof Jasper, Debra (Hassan) Al-Hajeri of United Arab Emirates, Nancy (Mark) Barker of Indianapolis. Twelve grandchildren, April (Bobby) Welp, Ryan (Andrea) Kluemper, Kyle (Hannah) Kluemper, Sarah Jacob, Jeri (Cody) Braun, Khalid, Saeed, Buthayna, Sarah Al-Hajeri, Layla (Eisa) MousaAmiri. Twelve great-grandchildren. Sisters, Anna Mae Peters and PaulineGogel of Fulda, Agnes Witte of Huntingburg, Brothers, Clarence (Betty) Waninger of Ferdinand, Norman Waninger of Huntingburg, Robert (Diane) Waninger of Lamar, and sister-in-law, Hilda Waninger of Ferdinand. He was preceded in death by Brothers, Frank Waninger, and Edgar and Alvin in childhood. Brothers-in-laws, Ray Peters, Zeno Gogel and Dennis Witte. A sister-in-law Betty Waninger.

A mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:00 AM CT Saturday November 27th in Saint Boniface Church in Fulda, with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be at Becher Funeral Home in Ferdinand on Friday, November 26th from 3:00 PM CT until 7:00 PM CT, and from 9:00 AM CT until the services on Saturday at St. Boniface church in Fulda. Online condolences may be shared at www.becherfuneralhome.com.