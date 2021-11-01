Divine Mercy Catholic Parish of Schnellville and St. Anthony selling raw dressing

Posted By: Ann Powell November 1, 2021

Looking for the finishing touch for your upcoming holiday dishes?

Divine Mercy Catholic Parish of Schnellville and St. Anthony is selling raw dressing by the gallon for $18 and half-gallon for $10.

The dressing must be pre-ordered by calling the parish office at (812) 326-2777 by November 4th.

Dressing must be picked up on Saturday, November 13th at the Schnellville Community Club from 1 to 4 pm.

The dressing freezes well for your holiday gatherings!

