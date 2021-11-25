Dubois Branch Library December 2021 Events

Friends of the Dubois Library Leaf Raking Day – Saturday, Dec. 4 at 2 p.m. Bring a rake.

Adult Craft – Monday, Dec. 6 at 6 P.m. Wooden ornament painting. Must pre-register. 18 and older.

Bouncing Babies – Tuesday, Dec 7 at 11 a.m. Developing early literacy skills through movement, song, and fun for babies 0-2 years. No registration required. Older siblings welcomed.

Family Craft – Wednesday, Dec. 8 at 6 p.m. Thumb print snowmen ornaments. Open to all ages. Must pre-register.

Family Craft – Friday, Dec. 10 at 3 p.m. Thumb print snowmen ornaments. Open to all ages. Must pre-register.

Saturday Craft – Saturday, Dec. 11 at 10:30 p.m Yarn Painting: Create a whimsical “painting” with yarn! Open to all ages. Registration required.

Music Makers – Tuesday, Dec. 14 at 11:00. Exploring movement and rhythm through song! For infants – 4 years and their caregivers. No registration is necessary. Older siblings are welcome.

Teen Reverse Book Club – Tuesday, Dec. 14 from 3:30-4:30 Teens are welcome to bring whatever books they are reading to discuss and share. This month’s theme is Mysteries. Snacks provided.

Kids Canvas Painting – Wednesday, Dec. 15 at 6 p.m. for ages 5 to 11 years old. Faux Stained Glass Christmas Tree paining. Children 7 and under must have an adult with them. Must pre-register.

Adult Craft – Saturday, Dec. 18 at 11 a.m. Make several burlap Christmas gift bag using the Cricut. Must pre-register. 18 and older.

Tiny Tot Playtime – Tuesday, Dec. 21 at 11 a.m. Bring your little one for a chance to socialize! Explore our variety of toys for tots and get to know other parents in the area. No registration required. Older siblings are welcomed.

Closed Dec. 24 and Dec. 25

End of the Month Book Club – Monday, Dec. 27 at 6:30. Discussing “Decked with Folly” by Kate Kingsbury. New members welcomed.

Story Time – Tuesday, Dec. 28 at 11 a.m. Join us for stories, songs, a craft and fun! No registration required.

Winter Craft – Tuesday, Dec. 28 at 2 p.m. Create a colorful garland of pom-pom hats! Open to all ages. Registration required.

Programing for Beginners – Wednesday, Dec. 29 at 1 p.m. Program and watch the Ozobot Evos follow your commands! Open to ages 5-8. Registration required.

No-sew Blankets – Wednesday, Dec. 29 at 5 p.m. Bring a buddy to help you craft a no-sew blanket! Open to all ages. Registration required.

Craft for Little Hands – Thursdays, Dec. 30 at 10:30 a.m.. Make a sparkly pom-pom painted snowflake. Open to ages 2-5 No registration required.

Teen Craft – Thursday, Dec. 30 at 2 p.m. Create a custom dyed teddy bear to keep or give away. Must pre-register.

Closed Dec. 31 and Jan. 1

For more details visit our Calendar on our website at jdcpl.us or contact the Dubois Branch Library at 812-678-2548. Dubois Library hours are Mon & Wed. 10-8, Tues. & Thurs. 10-6, Fri. 10-5 and Sat. 10-2. Due to evolving situations with COVID-19, always check the library’s website or call to see if your program is running as advertised.