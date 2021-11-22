Dubois County Health Department releases statement on COVID-19 booster doses

On Friday November 19, 2021, the CDC expanded recommendations for booster shots to include all adults 18 years and older who received a Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine at least six months after their second dose.

The Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine booster shots are already recommended for those who are 18 and older and who were vaccinated more than two months ago. If you would like the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, please call the Dubois County Health Department at 812-481-7056 to schedule an appointment.

Eligible Hoosiers who want to obtain a Pfizer or Moderna booster or even a first dose can go to www.ourshot.in.gov to schedule an appointment or call 211 for assistance. Hoosiers are encouraged to bring their vaccination card to their appointment to ensure that the booster dose is added.