Dubois County Health Department to hold COVID-19 booster shot clinic

The Dubois County Health Department is hosting its first COVID-19 booster shot clinic this weekend for eligible individuals.

It takes place on Saturday, November 6th, from 8 am to 12 noon at 1187 South Saint Charles Street in Jasper.

Both the Drive-thru and the indoor facilities will be available. Please have your ID, insurance cards, and vaccination cards available.

Those who are eligible are:

-65 years and older

-18 and older who live in a long-term care setting

-those 18 and older who have underlying medical conditions

-18 and older who live or work in high-risk settings.

Those who received the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine can receive the booster six months or more after their initial series.

Booster shots are recommended for those who received the Johnson and Johnson vaccine if they are 18 years old and older and who were vaccinated two or more months ago.

Hoosiers will be asked if they meet the eligibility requirements when they arrive at the clinic.

The pediatric (5-11 y/o) Covid-19 vaccine is NOT available at this Saturday’s Covid-19 booster clinic on November 6, 2021, from 8:00am -12:00pm.