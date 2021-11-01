Dubois County Health Department to host COVID-19 Booster Saturday Clinic

To accommodate the large number of individuals currently needing a COVID-19 booster shot, the Dubois County Health Department will be offering a COVID-19 booster clinic for eligible individuals on Saturday, November 6, 2021, from 8:00, am to 12:00 pm at the Dubois County Health Department.

DATE : Saturday, November 6, 2021

TIME : 8:00 A.M. – 12:00 P.M. ( NO APPOINTMENT NEEDED )

LOCATION : 1187 South Saint Charles Street. Both the Drive-thru and the indoor facilities will be available. Please have your ID, insurance cards, and vaccination cards available.

ELIGIBILITY : For individuals who received a Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, the following groups are eligible for a booster shot at 6 months or more after their initial series:

65 years and older

Age 18+ who live in long-term care settings

Age 18+ who have underlying medical conditions

Age 18+ who work or live in high-risk settings

For those who received the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, booster shots are also recommended for those who are 18 and older and who were vaccinated two or more months ago.

Upon arriving at the vaccination clinic, Hoosiers will be asked to attest that they meet the eligibility requirements listed above.