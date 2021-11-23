Dubois County Health Department to host COVID-19 vaccination clinic for kids

Another COVID-19 vaccination clinic is coming to Dubois County, but this time, local health officials are focusing on the youth.

The Dubois County Health Department is holding a special late-night clinic to accommodate the 5 to 11-year-old pediatric patients wanting the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

The clinic will be held in the Dubois County Health Department from 3:30 to 6 pm on Tuesday, November 30th.

A parent must be present for anyone between 5 and 18 years old.

If this is not an option, you must complete the consent for COVID-19 vaccination form, which is posted on the Dubois County Health Department Facebook page.

A copy of a parent’s ID and insurance card must be included.

No appointment is necessary. The drive-thru will not be open, so please go inside the health department.

The Dubois County Health Department is located at 1187 South Saint Charles Street in Jasper.

If you have any questions, call the Health Department at (812)-481-7056.