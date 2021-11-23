Dubois County in top three for lowest jobless rate in Indiana

Dubois County is in the top three for the lowest jobless rate in the state.

Dubois County tied for second place with an unemployment rate of 1.6% for the month of October.

Both Martin and Daviess County were not far behind, ranking third place with a 1.7% rate.

The numbers for our surrounding counties include Warrick at 2.0, Gibson at 2.8, Spencer at 1.9, Knox at 2.1, Perry at 2.2, Pike at 2.4, Crawford at 2.5, Vanderburgh at 2.7, and Orange County at 3.0.

Indiana’s unemployment rate stands at 3.3 percent for October, and the national rate is 4.6 percent.