Dubois County Substance Abuse Council Awards 2021 Grants

The Dubois County Substance Abuse Council has announced its 2021 Grant Award Recipients.

The Council receives funds from substance abuse-related conviction user fees and funds local efforts to reduce substance misuse right here in our community. This year, the Council awarded $25,995.09 in funds to be used by Grantees in 2022!

Organizations that received funding include Jasper High School, Northeast Dubois High School, Forest Park Jr./Sr. High School, Dubois County Community Corrections, Dubois County Alcohol and Drug Court, Dubois County Probation, Memorial Hospital, and Healthcare Center, Jasper Police Department, LifeSpring Health Systems, and Tri-Cap RSVP.

The mission of the Dubois County Substance Abuse Council is to reduce substance abuse and the problems associated with substance abuse in Dubois County youth and adults in order to enhance family and community life.