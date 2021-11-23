Emergency blood shortage persists as patient needs continue over holiday season

As many prepare to celebrate Thanksgiving and look ahead to a busy holiday season, the American Red Cross encourages eligible donors across the country to harness their humanity by giving blood in the coming weeks.

As a result of low blood donor turnout in recent months, the Red Cross is heading into the holidays with its lowest blood supply in more than a decade at this time of year. The ongoing effects of COVID-19 and a summer spike in delta variant cases significantly challenged the nation’s blood supply heading into the fall. The pandemic also resulted in fewer blood drives at schools and colleges, contributing to a 34% drop in new blood donors from last year − one of the largest year-to-year decreases and one that could threaten essential medical care for patients. Locally, the Indiana Red Cross Region has experienced more than an 18 percent decrease in new blood donors this year.

Don’t wait. Humanity needs you to help patients enjoy all the holiday season has to offer. Make an appointment to give blood as soon as possible by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

As a thank-you, all those who come to give Nov. 29-Dec. 16 will be automatically entered for a chance to win a private screening for the winner and 50 of their guests of the epic new film The Matrix Resurrections. Plus, those who come to give Nov. 29-Dec. 16 will also get a $10 Amazon.com Gift Card by email, thanks to Amazon.*

Those who share the warmth and make a blood donation part of their Thanksgiving plans Nov. 24-28 will receive an exclusive pair of Red Cross holiday socks, while supplies last.

Local upcoming blood drive opportunities:

Daviess County:

-Free Methodist Church in Washington from 2 to 7 pm on Tuesday, December 7th

Dubois County:

-St. Celestine Catholic Church in Celestine from 7 am to 12 pm on Sunday, December 12th

-Holland United Methodist Church in Holland from 2 pm to 7 pm on Friday, December 10th

-Jasper Library in Jasper from 12 to 6 pm on Wednesday, November 24th

-Memorial Hospital Medical Arts Building in Jasper from 10 am to 3:30 pm on Friday, November 26th

-Moose Lodge in Jasper from 1 to 7 pm on Wednesday, November 15th

-St. Anthony Community Center in St. Anthony from 10 am to 4 pm on Wednesday, December 1st

Gibson County:

-Knights of Columbus Council in Haubstadt from 2 pm to 6:30 pm on Thursday, December 9th

-Toyota Event Center in Princeton from 2 to 7 pm on Wednesday, December 8th

-Bethel Memorial Church in Princeton from 1 pm to 5 pm on Thursday, December 16th

Perry County:

-The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Tell City from 2 pm to 7 pm on Tuesday, December 7th

-Schergens Center on Dauby Lane from 10 am to 3 pm on Friday, December 15th

Posey County:

-St. Matthew’s Catholic Church in Mount Vernon from 7 am to 12 pm on Sunday, December 5th

Spencer County:

-Spencer County 4-H Youth and Community Center in Chrisney from 2 pm to 7 pm on Monday, November 29th

-Bethel Christian Church in Rockport from 1 pm to 6 pm on Friday, December 3rd

-Saint Meinrad Archabbey in Saint Meinrad from 10 am to 3 pm on Wednesday, December 1st