Evansville Philharmonic Chorus and Special Guests to Perform in Ferdinand in Conjunction with Christkindlmarkt

Members of the Evansville Philharmonic Orchestra and Chorus will perform at the “Sounds of the Season Concert” in beautiful St. Ferdinand Church (840 Maryland Street) on Saturday, November 20, at 7 p.m. (eastern) as part of Ferdinand’s 24th annual Christkindlmarkt. Strings, Inc., a Dubois County-based non-profit arts organization dedicated to providing professional, personalized violin instruction, will open the evening with a brief holiday-themed performance.

This is a free event and guests of all ages are invited and encouraged to attend. While the event is free, there will be the opportunity for a freewill offering.

“Ferdinand’s Christkindlmarkt is rich in tradition! We really feel the addition of this Sounds of the Season Christkindlmarkt Concert will only enhance the tradition and will also serve as a wonderful way for people of all ages to get into the holiday spirit,” said Stacy Kitchin, co-president of the Ferdinand Tourism Commission.

In addition to the Evansville Philharmonic Chorus’ special holiday performance, the evening will also feature live symphonic music by the Eykamp String Quartet—the Evansville Philharmonic Orchestra’s principal string players, as well as a performance by Shepard Brass—a brass quintet comprised of University of Evansville faculty members.

The Sounds of the Season Concert is being presented by MasterBrand Cabinets and the Ferdinand Tourism Commission and is being held in conjunction with the Ferdinand Christkindlmarkt taking place Saturday, November 20, through Sunday, November 21.

For additional information about the Sounds of the Season Concert or the 2021 Ferdinand Christkindlmarkt, visit www.FerdinandChristkindlmarkt.com or phone 812-367-2908. For additional information about the Evansville Philharmonic Orchestra, visit www.evansvillephilharmonic.org.