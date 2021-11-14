Evelyn Lucille Allen, age 91, of Jasper, Indiana, formerly of Monroe, Michigan, went to be with her Savior Jesus Christ at 6:48 p.m. on November 12, 2021, in Legacy Living in Jasper, Indiana.

Evelyn was born in Middlesboro, Kentucky, on August 20, 1930, to Ernest R. and Edna Mae (Lawson) Horton. She married her husband of over 50 years, Bernard D. Allen on September 8, 1958, in Monroe, Michigan. He preceded her in death on July 20, 2009.

She attended Lincoln, Boyd, and Monroe High Schools in Monroe, Michigan. She was a homemaker and prided herself on her always immaculate, clean house. Her hobbies were drawing and sketching. She also loved on her dogs, mostly Boston Terriers, and Jack Russell breeds.

Surviving are her nephew, Thomas R. (Penny) Spangler, Jasper, IN, whom she loved as her own son, and one cousin, David (Anne) Lawson, Monroe, Michigan.

She was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters, Mabel Horton and Billie Jean (Horton) Spangler.

A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Burial will be in Roselawn Memorial Park in Monroe, Michigan.