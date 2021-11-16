Ferdinand Christkindlemarkt to take place this weekend

Something jolly is taking over the town of Ferdinand this weekend.

Ferdinand Christkindlemarkt is on Saturday, November 20th, and Sunday, November 21st. And according to Visit Dubois County Sales and Marketing Manager, Jessica Lindauer, the festivities start the night of Friday, November 19th.

“They have the eve ceremony on Friday night at the hill at the Monastery. Anyone can attend and it is free. If you have never gone, it is a really neat atmosphere to help get you into the holiday spirit,” she says.

The ceremony begins at 6:30 pm and Christkinl herself will make an appearance.

Lindauer says this year’s Christkindlemarkt has a lot to offer and spans over six locations. These include the Ferdinand Community Center at 1710 Community Drive, the Tri-County YMCA Antiques Markt at 131 East 16th Street, Forest Park High School on 14th and Vienna, the Ferdinand American Legion at 425 Main Street, Ferdinand Elementary at 402 East 8th Street, and the Monastery Event Hall at 840 East 10th Street.

All six markt sites will be open from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. EST on Saturday, and 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. EST on Sunday. There is no admission charge.

Lindauer says shopping at these various locations can help you beat the holiday rush while helping out your community.

“Shop local and shop early. With shipping delays and everyone struggling this season, I think that shopping local is very important,” she says.

German heritage market with over 200 booths of quality handcrafted, antiques, food, and wine are just a few of what this year’s festival has to offer. Live Glockenspiel, Black Forest Organ Grinder, Reindeer Reserve Meet-n-Greet, a free concert by musicians from the Evansville Philharmonic, free tours of the Monastery Immaculate Conception, shuttle service to all six Markt sites, etc. For info see ferdinandchristkindlmarkt.com or call 1-800-968-4578.