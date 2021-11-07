Ferdinand man arrested after fleeing and injuring an officer

Late Friday night Officers were dispatched to an address in Dubois due to a disturbance between an estranged married couple.

Before officers arrived at the scene, the caller who reported the disturbance informed them that the male subject, 44-Year-Old, Aaron Messmer, had left the scene.

Officers saw a vehicle matching the description of Messmer’s on SR 164, and were eventually able to catch up to it and conduct a traffic stop.

The Officers asked Messmer to exit his vehicle, but he refused.

Officers attempted to get Messmer out of his vehicle when he drove off quickly, causing an Officer to fall, break his hand, and have a laceration to his eye.

Officers attempted to catch up to Messmer but lost him.

Shortly after, Dubois County Dispatch received a call that a male was at an address and leaving for Patoka Road.

Officers were able to locate Messmer and catch up to him after he eventually stopped due to hitting stop sticks that were deployed.

Messmer was arrested and booked into the Dubois County Jail where he is being held without bond.