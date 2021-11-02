Former Oakland City Police Officer arrested for attempted murder

A former Oakland City Police Officer is facing an attempted murder charge.

31-year-old Donald J. Carlisle was at a party near Oakland City on Saturday night when police say he got into a fight with another man.

Carlisle then left the party and later returned. When walking back, he crossed paths with the man’s vehicle. Police say that’s when Carlisle allegedly threatened the man and fired shots.

The man was hit with debris and drove away.

Carlisle was arrested for attempted murder and lodged into the Gibson County Jail.

Records show he worked for the Oakland City Police Department until 2020.