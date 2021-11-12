Friends of the Ferdinand Library to host book sale this weekend

The Friends of the Ferdinand Library will hold their Second Saturday Basement Book Sale on Saturday, November 13, from 10 am to 1 pm. The sale can be entered from either the library’s main floor or through the north side doors off of the Ferdinand Community Center parking lot. Masks are recommended at this time for those who are unvaccinated. Hand sanitizer will be available at the entrance to the basement sale area.

November’s sale will have several featured areas. Christmas cookbooks, craft books, Christmas music CDs and puzzles will be on one table…just in time to start planning holiday meals, desserts, Christmas decorations, and gifts. Speaking of puzzles…as the weather gets colder, now is the best time to stock up on jigsaw puzzles. Our puzzle area is overflowing with a good variety. In December, the Friends will put out children’s Christmas books, spiritual and religious books, and Christmas novels.

Another area will feature a large donation of young adult novels and Star Wars novels. These books would make great holiday gifts for the young and young at heart. We’ve recently received a nice number of western novels for those who enjoy that particular genre. Best of all, for those who enjoy reading about the history of automobiles, the Friends received a large donation of automobile books and travel books from the Clem Lange estate. These books are a feast for the eyes and are specially priced.

Prices remain at $1 for hardbacks; $.50 for paperbacks; $1 for most DVDs, CDs and audiobooks; puzzles, children’s books, and books on the Collectible/Special table are variously priced.

Donations of gently-used books and puzzles are always welcomed. The Friends cannot take encyclopedias, textbooks, and/or outdated informational books. A donation bin is located in the library near the door to the basement. Thanks to all who replenish our shelves and tables.

Keep track of the Friends of the Ferdinand Library on their Facebook page. Several postings are made each month. Consider becoming a Friend for $10 per year. Membership pamphlets are available at each sale and at the library’s main desk. All monies made from the sale are used for library programming and materials.