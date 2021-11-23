Gene R. Schmitt, age 64, of Ireland, Indiana, passed away at 6:25 p.m. on Monday, November 22, 2021, at home surrounded by family.

Gene was born in Huntingburg, Indiana, on March 25, 1957, to Othmar and Elizabeth (Wagner) Schmitt. He married Martha Messmer on February 27, 1988, in St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Ireland, Indiana.

He was a 1976 graduate of Jasper High School.

He was a lifetime farmer.

He was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Ireland, the Ireland Sportsman Club, and the National Farmer’s Organization (NFO).

He enjoyed farming, hunting, fishing, and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Surviving are his wife Martha Schmitt, Ireland, IN, four sons, Benjamin (Tamanna) Schmitt, Greentown, IN, Bradley (Laura) Schmitt, Franklin, IN, Aaron Schmitt, Jasper, IN, Justin Schmitt, Ireland, IN, three grandchildren, Melanie Schmitt, Kian Schmitt, and one on the way, four sisters, Jane Schmitt, Ireland, IN, Virginia (Jerry) Sermersheim, Jasper, IN, Pat (LeRay) Durcholz, Ireland, IN, Ann (Glen, deceased) Fleck, Ireland, IN, four brothers, Tom (Judy) Schmitt, Ted Schmitt, Ronnie (Bev) Schmitt, and Alan Schmitt, all of Ireland, IN

Preceding him in death are his parents.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Gene R. Schmitt will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 27, 2021, in St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Ireland, Indiana, with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. Mass time at the church on Saturday.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts, and contributions, the family requests you do random acts of kindness this Christmas season in memory of Gene.

