Gerald L. “Jerry” Sander, age 63 of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 8:48 am on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper, Indiana.

Jerry was born in Jasper, Indiana on December 3, 1957 to William M. and Helen J. (Miller) Sander. He married Sharon Hopf on September 12, 1981 in St. Joseph Catholic Church.

Jerry was part owner of JOJ Sander Incorporated and known for his backhoe abilities. He served as the superintendent of Ireland Water Utilities. Jerry was a member of Precious Blood Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana.

He enjoyed watching the St. Louis Cardinals, IU Hoosier Basketball, Indianapolis Colts, and the Jasper Wildcats. He was very competitive and loved cornhole, basketball, pool volleyball, and softball. Jerry loved camping, driving his John Deere Gator, and trips with his wife and family.

Surviving is his wife, Sharon K. Sander of Jasper, one daughter, Abigail Rees (Kent), Jasper, two sons, Andrew Sander (Dara), Bargersville, IN, and Adam Sander (Emily), Ireland, three granddaughters, Kinley and Reese Sander, Charlotte Rees, and two grandchildren on the way. Two sisters, Mary Ann Wehr, Jasper and Kathy Schnarr (Daniel), Jasper, one sister-in-law, Mildred Sander, Jasper, three brothers, James Sander, Ireland, Charlie Sander (Jackie), Oakland City, IN, and Kenny Sander (Kathy), Jasper.

Preceding him in death were his parents and one brother, Othmar W. Sander.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Gerald L. “Jerry” Sander will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at Precious Blood Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow in St. Mary Catholic Cemetery in Ireland, IN.

A visitation will be held from 3 pm until 7 pm on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper, IN and from 9 am until the 10 am Mass time on Thursday at Precious Blood Catholic Church.

Memorial contributions may be made to Precious Blood Catholic Church or a favorite charity.

