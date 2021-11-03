Governor Holcomb and Indiana Department of Transportation Award more than $100 million through Community Crossings

218 Indiana cities, towns, and counties received a combined $101.9 million in state matching funds for local road projects through Community Crossings.

This includes the following communities in Southwestern Indiana:

Bicknell- $ 687,505.87

Crawford County- $ 160,717.50

Dale- $ 450,736.87

Daviess County- $ 100,846.50

Dubois County- $ 628,114.89

Ferdinand-$ 281,232.43

Gibson County-$ 1,000,000.00

Grandview-$ 28,926.37

Knox County- $ 1,000,000.00

Martin County- $ 997,626.75

Mitchell- $ 87,705.00

Odon- $ 147,900.00

Orange County- $ 999,057.90

Orleans- $ 113,468.10

Perry County- $ 1,000,000.00

Petersburg- $ 134,954.16

Pike County- $ 276,757.39

Princeton- $ 96,206.12

Troy- $ 35,137.50

Vanderburgh County- $ 255,263.20

Warrick County- $ 350,675.98

Winslow- $ 104,170.48

The Community Crossings initiative has provided more than $1 billion in state matching funds for local construction projects since 2016. Communities submitted applications for funding during a highly competitive call for projects held in January. Applications were evaluated based on need and current conditions and impacts to safety and economic development. Funding for Community Crossings comes from the state’s local road and bridge matching grant fund.

To qualify for funding, local governments must provide local matching funds, 50 percent for larger communities or 25 percent for smaller communities, from a funding source approved for road and bridge construction. They must also submit an INDOT-approved asset management plan for maintaining existing roads and bridges. State law requires annually that 50 percent of the available matching funds be awarded to communities within counties with a population of 50,000 or fewer. State lawmakers identified long-term funding for Community Crossings as part of House Enrolled Act 1002, passed by the legislature and signed into law by Gov. Holcomb in April 2017.

The list of all communities receiving matching funds in the 2021 summer/fall call for projects is online at www.in.gov/indot/communitycrossings.

The next call for projects in Community Crossings will open in January 2022.