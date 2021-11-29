Henry George Fischer, 87, of Ferdinand passed away Saturday November 27, 2021 at Memorial Hospital in Jasper. Henry was born September 7, 1934 in St. Meinrad to Norbert and Lena (Vaal) Fischer. He was united in marriage to Shirley M. Seng on June 3, 1961 in St. Ferdinand Church. Shirley preceded him in death on July 22, 2012.

Henry retired from Best Chairs after 25 years. He was a member of Christ the King Parish, St. Ferdinand Church, Ferdinand American Legion Post 124, and the Huntingburg Y.M.I. Henry was an avid Forest Park Ranger and Indiana University basketball fan. He enjoyed following Notre Dame Football, IU basketball, and Los Angeles Dodgers baseball. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.

Surviving are four daughters, Milissa (Tony) Buechler and Rhonda (Scott) Hasenour both of St. Anthony, Belinda (Paul) Englert of Huntingburg, and Anita (Michael) Tobin of Ferdinand. Eleven grandchildren, Derek and Tyler Hedinger, Brandon, Travis, and Dillon Hasenour, Chelsea Merkley, Olivia Englert, Chanel, Austin, Landon, and Mason Tobin. Five great-grandchildren. Three sisters, Sylvia Gehlhausen of Evansville, Mary Lee Ziliak of Ferdinand, and Carol (Ted) Harpenau of Indianapolis. Two brothers, Stanley (Patty) Fischer and Kenneth (Sarah) Fischer both of Ferdinand. A sister-in-law, Clara Mae Fischer of St. Anthony. Henry was preceded in death by his parents, Norbert and Lena Fischer, one brother, Leonard Fischer, and a sister Patricia Albert.

A mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 AM Thursday December 2, 2021 in Saint Ferdinand Church burial to follow in the church cemetery. Ferdinand American Legion Post 124 will conduct military graveside services. Visitation will be Wednesday from 2:00 to 8:00 and Thursday from 7:00 until 9:30 AM at Becher Funeral Home in Ferdinand. Online condolences may be shared at www.becherfuneralhome.com.