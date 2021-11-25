Holiday Arts Market coming to Thyen-Clark Cultural Center

A new program is coming to Jasper to help residents conquer the Christmas shopping season.

Jasper Community Arts is excited to announce the 2021 Holiday Arts Market at the Thyen-Clark Cultural Center for the first weekend of December in combination with O’Tannenbaum Days.

Visit the Thyen-Clark Cultural Center on Friday, December 3rd from 10am to 7pm and Saturday, December 4th from 10am to 2pm. Tables will be full of pieces from local artists and makers.

Featured artists are listed below:

Ellen Vonderheide – Fiber Arts, Knitted Hats and Felt Accessories

Steve Poehlein – Clay

Emily Meyer – Gift Wrapping

Laura Jeanne Yoder, Cygnushure Creations Art Studio – Paintings and Drawings

Janet Schmidt – Glass and Resin

George Smith – Watercolor, Colored Pencil, Pen & Ink Drawings

Nancy K. Gerber – Watercolor and Oil Paintings

Linda Kahle & Caroline Mattingly, Frankie & Co. – Leather

Jen Tolbert – Clay

Diane Wininger – Paintings

Ellie Taves – Clay and Faux Leather

The galleries at the Thyen-Clark Cultural Center, located at 100 3rd Avenue, Suite A, Jasper, IN 47546, are open to the public Monday through Friday from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, Saturday from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm, and Sunday from noon to 3:00 pm. School groups, clubs and students are welcome. Admission is free. Donations appreciated.

For more information, please call 812-482-3070. Jasper Community Arts is a department of the City of Jasper. JCA is supported in part by Friends of the Arts, Inc., the Indiana Arts Commission, The Arts Council of Southwestern Indiana, and the National Endowment for the Arts.