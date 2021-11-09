Holiday World brings back Thanksgiving To Go, Announces Year in Numbers

Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari officials are announcing the return of To Go and releasing a first-of-its-kind infographic with numbers from the 2021 season.

According to the infographic, more than 280,000 gallons of Free Unlimited Soft Drinks (including water) were consumed this year, more than 275,000 cars parked for free, and more than 55,000 ounces of sunscreen were used. In total, they estimate the “freebies” would have cost Guests $11,741,382 at other theme parks this year.

In the infographic, the park also shared that it donated 3,640 meals to the Tri-State Food Bank from To Go meals sold last season.

“ To Go was introduced last season as an experiment,” says Fourth-Generation owner Leah Koch. “We knew families were changing their plans for the holiday season, and we thought a simple-to-prepare, yet delicious dinner could help families who weren’t sure what to do. We heard such positive feedback, we’re bringing it back this year!”

To Go is a pre-boxed dinner, including a 12- to 14-pound pre-baked brined turkey with herb butter finish, gravy, mashed potatoes, macaroni & cheese, stuffing, cranberry sauce, Holiday World’s Famous Green Bean ingredients and recipe, and yeast rolls.

“My family celebrated with a To Go box last season,” adds Koch. “Our normal plans had changed in a huge way. We enjoyed the simplicity of heating up the turkey and the sides, and I can’t recommend it enough–we may have the option to go back to what we did before, but we’re still considering To Go again!”

To Go orders must be placed online by , and orders must be picked up at Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari. Quantities are limited, so those interested are encouraged to purchase quickly.

Holiday World will open its Santa’s Merry Marketplace restaurant for limited dining capacity and 11 this year to correspond with in Santa Claus events. More information will be released online at www.holidayworld.com in a few weeks.