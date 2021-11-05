Holland Town Board votes to raise water rates

The Holland Town Board discussed various issues during their monthly meeting on Wednesday night.

The board voted to adopt two ordinances.

The first one deals with “no parking” on the south side of Main Street from 2nd Street to 3rd Street. The second ordinance deals with abandoned buildings and dwellings.

Board members also voted to raise the water rates by 8% to accommodate the increases from Patoka Regional Water District and the St. Henry Water Department. The board also built in a slight amount to address future line replacement projects.

Conversations then switched gears to leaves. The Town of Holland will offer leaf pick up this year on Monday and Thursday mornings. Leaves must be collected and placed in the curb line in order for the equipment to reach them. Residents are asked to avoid placing leaves near parked cars and away from storm sewer inlets to ensure drains are not clogged up during rain events.