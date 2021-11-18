Hoosier National Forest to Repair Boat Launches at Five Area Lakes

With funding provided by the Great American Outdoors Act the Hoosier National Forest plans to repair five boat launches this winter. The lakes affected include Indian, Celina, Tipsaw, and Saddle Lakes in Perry County, and Springs Valley Lake in Orange County. Due to many years of wave action, gravel has eroded, therefore new gravel will be placed in and around the ramps to provide a more even surface and allow for safer footing. The Springs Valley Lake boat ramp will also receive repairs to the concrete.

To be able to do this work, the water levels in these lakes will be lowered starting in early December, which will prevent boats from launching for a period of time over the winter. Work is anticipated to occur between December and January depending on weather and lake levels. The work on each ramp will likely only take a few days. However, the repairs needed for the Springs Valley Lake ramp are projected to take up to two weeks to complete. Ramps will be closed while the work is being conducted, and they will not be functional until rainfall refills each lake.

Visitors may contact the Tell City Ranger District Office at 812-547-7051 with questions and check the recreation conditions report at https://www.fs.usda.gov/recmain/hoosier/recreation for more information and updates.