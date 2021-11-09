Huntingburg Christmas Stroll underway

Many Christmas events were forced to cancel or have restrictions last year due to the pandemic. But now, Visit Dubois County Sales and Marketing Manager, Jessica Lindauer says they are ready to welcome back the crowds and Christmas cheer.

“I just think everyone is excited to get together with their family and friends. We have a little bit of a better understanding of how to stay safe. I’m really excited we get to have these festivals and bring more people into the community this time of year,” she says.

Dubois County is known for its holiday events, and one of them is already underway.

The Huntingburg Christmas Stroll kicked off on Sunday with their first-ever Holiday Fashion Show. Lindauer says the sold-out show turned over a new leaf for some businesses.

“It’s a great opportunity for the boutiques to show off what items they have and what unique gifts they have available for purchase,” she says.

Shopping and workshops put on by local businesses along 4th street are just a few headlines of this year’s schedule. A full schedule is posted at visitduboiscounty.com/events.