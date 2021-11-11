Huntingburg City Council moving forward in selling piece of property on 4th Street

The Huntingburg City Council moved forward in the process to sell a piece of property on 4th Street.

Located at 317 East 4th Street, known by the public as the China Wok building, it was acquired by the city in January.

The city plans to advertise the property starting November 12th, with the intent to start receiving bids on November 26th for a 14 day period ending on December 10th at 4 pm.

Council members voted to set the minimum bid price at $105,000.

This price is based on the additional funds the city has placed into the property plus the average of two appraised prices made when the city acquired the building.