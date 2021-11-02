Huntingburg couple pleads guilty in felony drug case

A Huntingburg couple entered plea agreements and will serve lengthy prison sentences in connection with felony drug charges.

William C. Blackwood, 54, and April Blackwood, 46, 318-½ N. Geiger St., Apt. 5, were sentenced Oct. 20 and Sept. 22, respectively, in Dubois Superior Court to 10 years each.

“Anytime we can put a stop to a high level of drug activity, as was evident in this case, it makes a big difference in public safety,” said Prosecutor Anthony D. Quinn.

William C. Blackwood pled guilty to:

-Dealing in methamphetamine, Level 2 felony

-Dealing in marijuana, Level 5 felony

-Dealing in a schedule I controlled substance, Level 6 felony

-Dealing in a narcotic drug, Level 5 felony

He was sentenced to 10 years to the Indiana Department of Corrections. The first 7.5 years will be served in prison at the IDOC, followed by the remaining 2.5 years on supervised probation.

April Blackwood pled guilty to:

-Possession of methamphetamine, Level 3

-Dealing in marijuana, Level 5 felony

-Possession of a controlled substance, Level 6 felony

She was sentenced to a total of 10 years, 7.5 actual, to the IDOC. She was ordered to participate in an IDOC purposeful incarceration program, and the Court will consider a modification of her sentence upon completion of that program.

Both will receive credit for time served since their arrest on May 26, 2021.

This investigation began after two independent complaints were received concerning possible drug activity at the Blackwood’s apartment.

“This case demonstrates the key role the public plays in helping law enforcement stop illegal drug activity,” said Prosecutor Quinn. “We encourage anyone who suspects dealing activity to contact law enforcement so that we may investigate.”

After receiving the complaints, police obtained a search warrant for the apartment, which they served May 26. When police searched the apartment they found several containers of methamphetamine, weighing a total of 10.5 grams, along with three bags of marijuana, totaling 78.4 grams. Officers also discovered a container with 16 hits of LSD.

Numerous marijuana pipes, controlled substances, and a digital scale were located in the apartment as well. Located in the bedroom was a container with a small amount of methamphetamine and a cut straw along with several containers with small amounts of marijuana inside. Police also found six pills later determined to be Fentanyl, a deadly narcotic.

When police searched William Blackwood’s phone, they discovered messages that indicated he had been selling drugs.

William and April Blackwood were arrested following completion of the search and have remained incarcerated through the resolution of their court proceedings.