Late Saturday night, the Jasper Police Department conducted a routine traffic stop on a vehicle near St. Joseph’s church on Kundeck Street.
Upon investigation, officers found that the driver, 45-Year-Old, Edgardo Rosales Calderon, of Chicago Illinois, was showing signs of intoxication.
Officers conducted a field sobriety test on Rosales Calderon which he failed.
Rosales Calderon was taken to Memorial Hospital to have a chemical test done in which he tested .19.
Rosales Calderon was booked into the Dubois County Security Center and is facing charges of OWI above .15 and OWI endangerment.
Be the first to comment on "Illinois man arrested on OWI charges"