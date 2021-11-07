Illinois man arrested on OWI charges

Late Saturday night, the Jasper Police Department conducted a routine traffic stop on a vehicle near St. Joseph’s church on Kundeck Street.

Upon investigation, officers found that the driver, 45-Year-Old, Edgardo Rosales Calderon, of Chicago Illinois, was showing signs of intoxication.

Officers conducted a field sobriety test on Rosales Calderon which he failed.

Rosales Calderon was taken to Memorial Hospital to have a chemical test done in which he tested .19.

Rosales Calderon was booked into the Dubois County Security Center and is facing charges of OWI above .15 and OWI endangerment.