Indiana coronavirus update for Friday, November 8th, 2021

Indiana continues to face the COVID-19 Pandemic, with 1,140 new cases reported for the state, and no new deaths. To date, there have been a total of 1,035,141 cases for COVID-19, and a total of 16,355 deaths reported in the state, with 561 additional deaths ruled as probably associated with COVID-19. There have also been 126 confirmed cases of Multi-system inflammatory syndrome in children. As of right now, only 52.1% of Indiana’s population, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Dubois County saw 13 new cases over the weekend, with 1 new case reported . The Indiana Department of Health reported a 7 Day positivity rate of 8.5% amongst all test, and 18.7% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 8,393 cases for the county, and 135 Dubois County residents have died from the virus. As of right now, only 56% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

For the surrounding counties as of : Spencer has no new cases, with 49.5% of its population vaccinated.

Daviess has 6 new cases, with 34.5% of its population vaccinated.

Martin has 1 new case, with 40.4% of its population vaccinated.

Lawrence has 4 new cases, with 47.8% of its population vaccinated.

Orange has 3 new cases, with 47.3% of its population vaccinated.

Pike has 1 new case, with 41.8% of its population vaccinated.

Crawford has 1 new case, with 45.2% of its population vaccinated.

Perry has 2 new cases, with 55.4% of its population vaccinated.

And Warrick has 8 new cases, with 60.8% of its population vaccinated.

6.8% of ICU Beds for Indiana District 10 are in use for Covid alone.

The current recommendation from the World Health Organization, the Center for Disease Control, and Indiana Department of Health to help combat the COVID-19 virus is to get vaccinated. The higher the percentage of the population that is vaccinated, the safer we will all be. To get scheduled for your first shot, go to ourshot.in.gov. You can find a complete breakdown of COVID-19 statistics by going to coronavirus.in.gov.