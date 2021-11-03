Indiana coronavirus update for Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021

Indiana continues to deal with the COVID-19 Pandemic, with 2,024 new cases reported for the state, and 53 new deaths. To date, there have been a total of 1,025,957 cases for COVID-19, and a total of 16,283 deaths reported in the state, with 558 additional deaths ruled as probably associated with COVID-19. There have also been 126 confirmed cases of Multi-system inflammatory syndrome in children. As of right now, only 57.6% of Indiana’s population is fully vaccinated.

Dubois County saw 7 new cases reported . The Indiana Department of Health reported a 7 Day positivity rate of 5.8% amongst all test, and 16.9% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 8,364 cases for the county, and 134 Dubois County residents have died from the virus. As of right now, only 62.1% of the county is fully vaccinated.

For the surrounding counties as of :

Spencer has 2 new cases and 2 new deaths, with 54.2% of its population vaccinated.

Daviess has 12 new cases, with 39.2% of its population vaccinated.

Martin has 6 new cases, with 43.8% of its population vaccinated.

Lawrence has 22 new cases and 1 new death, with 51.9% of its population vaccinated.

Orange has 8 new cases, with 51.9% of its population vaccinated.

Pike has no new cases, with 45.6% of its population vaccinated.

Crawford has 2 new cases and 1 new death, with 49.4% of its population vaccinated.

Perry has 3 new cases, with 60.5% of its population vaccinated.

Warrick has 17 new cases, with 67.3% of its population vaccinated.

12.8% of ICU Beds for Indiana District 10 are in use for Covid alone.

The current recommendation from the World Health Organization, the Center for Disease Control, and the Indiana Department of Health to help combat the COVID-19 virus is to get vaccinated. To get scheduled for your first shot, go to ourshot.in.gov. You can find a complete breakdown of COVID-19 statistics by going to coronavirus.in.gov.