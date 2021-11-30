Indiana Lawmakers want to end Coronavirus emergency order

Republicans who control the Indiana legislature are ready to end the state’s coronavirus emergency order and to give people some vaccine-mandate protections.

On Monday, two Indianapolis lawmakers introduced their plan to do both as the first piece of legislation in the new year. Lawmakers have been moving for months to end the emergency order that has been in place since March of last year.

They also say they want to give people a choice between keeping their job and keeping their medical freedom.

Lawmakers were supposed to be back at the statehouse today to vote on a similar plan, but have said they will now wait until January.