INDOT Opens Applications for Engineering Scholarship

The Indiana Department of Transportation is accepting applications for the INDOT Engineering Scholarship.

The scholarships offer civil engineering students up to $3,125 per semester, and paid employment during summer breaks and upon graduation.

Students must be accepted or enrolled full time in one of Indiana’s accredited civil engineering schools and apply using the form at www.INDOTScholarship.IN.gov. Applications for the 2022-2023 school year must be submitted by , 2021.

INDOT’s scholarship program offers $3,125 per semester or $2,083 per trimester for up to five years of post-secondary civil engineering education. Scholarship funds can be applied to educational expenses, fees, and books. In return, recipients will work for INDOT in full-time, paid positions during their summer breaks and upon graduation.

Students must be accepted or enrolled full time in one of Indiana’s Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology (ABET) certified civil engineering programs. Eligible programs include Purdue University, Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology, Purdue University Fort Wayne, University of Southern Indiana, Trine University, Purdue University Northwest, University of Evansville, University of Notre Dame, and Valparaiso University.

Students or parents with questions may contact Talent Development Manager Adam Beasley at ABeasley2@indot.in.gov or 317-234-7930.