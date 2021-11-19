Jane I. Woods, age 72, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 11:35 p.m. on Tuesday, November 17, 2021, in St. Charles Health Campus in Jasper, Indiana.

Jane was born on February 4, 1949, to Clarence and Janice (Hoffman) Sendelweck. She married Patrick E. Strange on November 26, 1970, and he preceded her in death on February 21, 1988. She then married Joe Woods on January 24, 1992.

She was a graduate of Ireland High School, and she also attended the University of Evansville.

She worked in human resources at Kimball Electronics, then was the branch manager for Action Temporary Services and retired from Perdue Farms, where she worked in human resources.

She was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Ireland, Indiana.

She enjoyed playing Bridge, cooking, flower gardening, and spending time with her family, especially her grandkids and her dog, Sophie.

Surviving are her husband Joe Woods, Jasper, IN, two children, Janice (Jim) Gudorf, Jasper, IN, John (Jacqueline) Strange, Lima Ohio, five stepchildren, Katherine (Michael) Williams, Princeton, IN, Michael (Susan) Woods, Owensville, IN, Timothy Woods, Ft. Branch, IN, Ashley (Shane) Moore, Rockcliff, FL, Ryan (Katy) Woods, Franklin, IN, three grandchildren, six step grandchildren, three step great grandchildren, and one brother Ted (Sandra) Sendelweck, Boone Twp., IN.

Preceding her in death is her first husband, Patrick Strange.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Jane I. Woods will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 24, 2021, in St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Ireland, Indiana, with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

A visitation will be held from 3:00-7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 23, 2021, at the Becher-Kluesner North Chapel in Jasper, Indiana, and from 9:00 a.m. until the 10:00 a.m. service time at the church on Wednesday.

In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary’s Catholic Church or to the Dubois County Humane Society.

