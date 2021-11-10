Janice Arlene Peoples left us for her home in Heaven on November 4th 2021. She will be sadly missed but through our tears we find comfort in knowing that it was a joyous reunion.

Mom was born on July 20, 1939 in Shoals, IN to Harold “Jack” Sherfick and Joyce (Wininger, Hembree) Trambaugh. Her early years were spent on the farm with her grandparent’s Elsie (Cooper) and Merlin Wininger.

After working more than 34 years at RCA in Bloomington, she retired but kept busy managing multiple duties at the Fraternal Order of the Eagles in Shoals where she held many tittles in the Auxiliary. You could frequently finder her playing Bingo at either the Knights of Columbus, the eagles or the V.F.W., or playing knock rum and euchre at the Legion. She enjoyed spending time with her ‘extended family’ at the Eagles, as well as watching NASCAR to root on her favorite, Kasey Kahne in the number 9 car. She touched many lives, made lot of friends, and will be deeply missed.

Janice was a beloved sister, mother, aunt, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She enjoyed spending time with her family and is survived by brothers; Jack Sherfick of Anchorage, Alaska, Richard (Mary) Hembree of St Anthony, Keith (Leslie) Hembree of Linton, sisters; Elsie Mae Horsting, Faye (Chris) Holland, Kay Mathews of Loogootee, Janet and Linda of Springfield, Ohio.

She is furthermore survived by her children; Arlene (Jeff) Cundiff, Charles Peoples and Rick Tishner, Colleen Stout, Pearl (Scott) Quinn all of Shoals, Marnita (Mike) Arvin of Loogootee, Jackie (Eric) Harper of Springville, in addition to 13 grandchildren and 44 great grandchildren.

Following her wish for cremation a private graveside service will be held at a later date.

Honorary Pallbearers are Josh Cundiff, Ryan Tolbert, Ethan Stout, Cody Stout, Rick Tishner, Dani Wilson and Tyson Wininger.

Online condolences can be made at www.blakefuneralhomes.com

Arrangements provided by Blake Funeral Home in Loogootee, IN.