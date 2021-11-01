Jasper Holdings, Inc. Acquires D&W Diesel

Jasper Holdings, Inc. is pleased to announce the purchase of D&W Diesel. D&W is a premier remanufacturer and distributor of a full line of diesel engine components, including fuel injection components, turbochargers, rotating electric, air compressors, and much more. They offer a full line of industrial products and services, including custom-built air compressor systems from Gardner Denver, and provide field service. They also design, build, and install custom tank truck systems to load and unload liquid and dry bulk materials.

D&W is headquartered in Auburn, New York, with branches in Rochester, Albany, and Buffalo, NY; Worcester, MA; Cleveland, OH; Philadelphia, PA; Cliffwood, NJ; and Denver, CO. They have 330 Associates with customers coast to coast, and will operate independently under the D&W Diesel brand. Greg Wrona, a 13-year Associate of D&W Diesel, who previously was Vice President, will be named President.

“We are honored to add D&W to our Jasper Holdings, Inc. brands as they are well respected throughout the industry,” stated Jasper Holdings, Inc., and Jasper Engines and Transmissions, CEO Doug Bawel. “Doug Wayne and Dave Wayne will continue to be involved, which is great.”

“We have known the Waynes for many years as a supplier and innovator in the industry,” said Jasper Holdings, Inc., and Jasper Engines & Transmissions, President Zach Bawel. “To have them and their Associates join our Jasper Holdings, Inc. family of companies is great for their Associates, and great for us. This is the next step in expanding the Jasper Holdings, Inc. footprint in the fuel and air products aftermarket, along with additional new products and services.”