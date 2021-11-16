Jasper man arrested after driving drunk on Newton Street

A Jasper man spent the night in jail after drunk driving on Newton Street.

26-year-old Alejandro Castillo was pulled over for going 51 mph in a 35 mph speed zone on Newton Street near 28th Street on Monday night.

Officers say Castillo showed signs of impairment and failed standardized field sobriety tests.

He was taken to the Jasper Police Department for a certified chemical test and tested .132.

Castillo was arrested and booked into the Dubois County Security Center for operating while intoxicated and operating while intoxicated endangerment.