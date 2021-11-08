Jasper man arrested after for intimidation

A Jasper man spent part of the weekend in jail after violating a protective order.

Jasper Police responded to reports of a male intimidating a female at a home on 41st street in Jasper on Sunday afternoon.

The man, later identified as 28-year-old Sawyer Schutz, was found to be violating a protective order and making threats to two individuals.

Schutz was booked into the Dubois County Security Center and charged with two felony counts of intimidation, and one misdemeanor count of invasion of privacy.