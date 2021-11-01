Jasper man arrested on child molesting charges

Posted By: Ann Powell November 1, 2021

A Jasper man has been arrested on several sex crime charges involving a child.

Indiana State Police arrested 34-year-old Daniel Emmons on Thursday on felony charges for child molestation, sexual misconduct with a minor, and child solicitation.

He’s being held in the Orange County Jail.

Detectives began investigating Emmons last Wednesday after learning that Emmons possibly had committed sexual acts with a female juvenile.

Additional charges are expected to be filed in Dubois County relating to this case.

