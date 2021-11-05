Jasper man arrested on drug charges after traffic stop

A Jasper man spent time in jail this week after a traffic stop.

The Jasper Police Department pulled a vehicle over at the intersection of 13th Street and Vine Street for traffic violations on Wednesday.

The driver was identified as 45-year-old Jason King. King was found to have a non-registered vehicle, no insurance, and a suspended license.

While investigating, police found a clear plastic baggy containing a small amount of marijuana and some paraphernalia inside the car.

King was arrested and transported to the Jasper Police Department for paperwork.

King was then transported to the Dubois County Security Center and charged with Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Paraphernalia.