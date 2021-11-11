Jasper Municipal Gas Department continues annual gas leak survey

The Jasper Municipal Gas Department will be continuing the annual gas leak survey in the central area of the City of Jasper.

Testing will remain ongoing through the next week. City personnel will be checking meters outside your home or business and will have identification with them.

This survey is mandated by both the state and federal laws and local area businesses. This testing includes high-pressure feeder mains.

If you have questions please call the gas department at 812-482-5252.