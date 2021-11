Jasper Police Department Issues Scam Warning.

SCAM WARNING

THE JASPER POLICE DEPARTMENT WOULD LIKE TO MAKE THE CITIZENS AWARE

THAT THERE IS A SCAMMER USING THE JASPER POLICE DEPARTMENT NAME AND

TELEPHONE NUMBER, STATING THAT YOUR SOCIAL SECURITY NUMBER HAS BEEN

COMPROMISED. THE JASPER POLICE DEPARTMENT IS NOT MAKING ANY SUCH PHONE

CALLS. PLEASE DO NOT GIVE ANY INFORMATION TO THE INDIVIDUALS THAT CONTACT

YOU.

IF YOU FEEL YOU MAY HAVE BEEN AFFECTED BY SUCH A SCAM, PLEASE CONTACT

YOUR LOCAL POLICE DEPARTMENT AND ADVISE THEM.