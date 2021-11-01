Jasper Street Department begins curbside leaf collection pickup

It’s time to start raking leaves!

The Jasper Street Department begins its curbside leaf collection pickup today.

Leaves must be raked to the curb no later than 7 am.

Residents are also asked to keep the leaf piles close to the road and curb, but not directly in the road.

Putting leaves in the road could prevent water from draining to the inlets, causing the streets to flood.

Do not rake twigs, trash, rocks, or any other debris within the leaf pile. These items can damage the street department’s vacuum machines.

There is no set day for when your leaves will be picked up. Collection workers will make their way around the city on a daily basis.