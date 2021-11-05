Jasper trash pick-up Veteran’s Day hours

Trash and recycling pickup in Jasper will operate on a slightly different schedule next week.

Due to Veteran’s Day, trash and cardboard that is normally collected on Thursday, November 11th, will now be collected on Friday, November 12th.

Trash and cardboard recycling pickup for the rest of the week will remain on the regular schedule. Please have trash and cardboard recycling at the curbside by 7 am.

The Jasper City Hall, Street Department, and all Utilities Administrative offices will also be closed on Thursday, November 11th, for the Veteran’s Day holiday.