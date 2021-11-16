Jasper woman arrested after running over mailboxes

A Jasper woman is behind bars after running over mailboxes with her car.

Jasper Police responded to reports of destroyed mailboxes in the Arlington court area on Monday.

When investigating, police determined that the driver, 35-year-old Kristy Martindale had hit the mailboxes with her car.

Martindale showed signs of impairment and was taken to Memorial Hospital for a certified chemical test. She tested .14.

Martindale was booked into the Dubois County Security Center and charged with misdemeanor counts of leaving the scene of an accident, OWI, and OWI endangerment.