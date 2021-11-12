Join the raucous fun at the historic Astra Theatre as Home Alone takes to the big screen once again

Don’t get caught sitting at home alone on . Instead, join us at the historic Astra Theatre as the original Home Alone brings all of its hysterics to the big screen.

Tickets are on sale now at TheNextAct.org. General admission tickets on the main floor and balcony are $5.00. The doors will open at 6:30 pm EDT, with the featured film scheduled to begin at 7:00 pm EDT. The movie is rated PG and has a runtime of 1 hour 43 minutes.

We promise not to have any of Kevin’s traps set when you join us at the theatre. However, we think after enjoying this hilarious movie with us, you’ll be thirsty for more events at the Astra. Just maybe go easy on the Pepsi, Fuller!

In addition to enjoying the screening of Home Alone, make plans to attend other events from the scheduled 2021 Next Act, Inc. shows. These shows include the Rock Lotto on , and Die Hard on . All tickets can be purchased at TheNextAct.org.

The historic Astra Theatre is located in the heart of downtown Jasper, Indiana. Newly renovated with 357 seats, the Astra has main level and balcony seating with a concessions stand offering snacks and drinks that are available for purchase during the events.